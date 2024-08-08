Aptiv PLC Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Surges to $3.47, Revenue at $5.1 Billion, Misses Estimates

Record Quarterly Operating Earnings and New Share Repurchase Program Announced

10 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported $3.47 per diluted share, a significant increase from $0.84 in the prior year period.
  • Revenue: $5.1 billion, fell short of analyst estimates of $5.31 billion, representing a 3% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $938 million, with a net income margin of 18.6%, compared to $229 million and a 4.4% margin in the prior year period.
  • Operating Income: $441 million, with an operating income margin of 8.7%, up from $410 million in the prior year period.
  • Cash Flow: Generated $643 million from operations, an increase from $535 million in the prior year period.
  • Share Repurchase: Announced a new $5 billion share repurchase authorization and a $3 billion accelerated share repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a mixed performance with record operating earnings but a slight miss on revenue estimates.

Company Overview

Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) is a global technology company specializing in making mobility safer, greener, and more connected. The company operates through two main segments: Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, with General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen historically being the largest customers. Geographically, North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) reported U.S. GAAP earnings of $3.47 per diluted share, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.14. Excluding special items, earnings per diluted share were $1.58. However, the company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $5.1 billion, a 3% decrease from the prior year, missing the estimated revenue of $5.31 billion.

1818982904915718144.png

Performance and Challenges

Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) faced a 3% decline in revenue, adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. This decline was driven by a 3% decrease in North America, a 2% decrease in Europe, and a 13% decrease in South America, partially offset by flat growth in Asia, including a 1% increase in China. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a U.S. GAAP net income of $938 million, with a net income margin of 18.6%, compared to $229 million and a 4.4% margin in the prior year period.

Financial Achievements

Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) reported a U.S. GAAP operating income of $441 million, with an operating income margin of 8.7%. Adjusted Operating Income was $606 million, with an Adjusted Operating Income margin of 12.0%. The company generated $643 million in cash from operations and returned $434 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $5.1 billion $5.2 billion
Operating Income $441 million $410 million
Net Income $938 million $229 million
Diluted EPS $3.47 $0.84

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion and total available liquidity of $4.6 billion. The company generated $887 million in net cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2024, compared to $526 million in the prior year period.

Share Repurchase Program

Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) announced a new $5.0 billion share repurchase program, including a $3.0 billion accelerated share repurchase program. This move underscores the company's confidence in its future performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Analyst Commentary

"Strong execution across both segments and continued cost discipline resulted in record quarterly earnings and 180 basis points of operating margin expansion year-over-year," said Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer.

Conclusion

Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) delivered a robust earnings performance in Q2 2024, significantly beating EPS estimates but falling short on revenue expectations. The company's strategic initiatives, including the new share repurchase program, highlight its commitment to shareholder value. However, the revenue decline in key regions remains a challenge that the company needs to address moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aptiv PLC for further details.

