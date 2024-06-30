Cummins Inc (CMI) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $5.26 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $8.8 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Power Systems Business

10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Achieved record second quarter revenues of $8.8 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $8.01 billion.
  • Net Income: Reported GAAP net income of $726 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, compared to $720 million, or $5.05 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA: Second quarter EBITDA was $1.3 billion, or 15.3% of sales, slightly up from $1.3 billion, or 15.1% of sales, in the prior year.
  • Segment Performance: Power Systems segment saw a 9% increase in sales to $1.6 billion, with segment EBITDA rising to 18.9% of sales from 13.8% last year.
  • Dividend Increase: Announced an increase in the quarterly common stock cash dividend from $1.68 to $1.82 per share, marking the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised full-year revenue guidance to range from down 3% to flat, an improvement from prior guidance of down 5% to 2%, with EBITDA expected to be between 15.0% and 15.5%.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record second-quarter revenues of $8.8 billion and a GAAP net income of $726 million. Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines for commercial trucks, off-highway machinery, and railroad locomotives, as well as powertrain components and power generators.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) reported second-quarter revenues of $8.8 billion, a 2% increase from the same quarter in 2023. This performance surpassed analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $5.26, significantly higher than the estimated $4.43. The North American market saw a 4% increase in sales, while international revenues decreased by 2%.

1818982884103581696.png

Segment Performance

The Power Systems segment was a standout, with sales increasing by 9% to $1.6 billion and segment EBITDA rising to $301 million, or 18.9% of sales. This growth was driven by strong demand in the data center market and industrial sectors.

Other segments showed mixed results:

Segment Sales EBITDA
Components $3.0 billion (down 13%) $406 million (13.6% of sales)
Engine $3.2 billion (up 5%) $445 million (14.1% of sales)
Distribution $2.8 billion (up 9%) $314 million (11.1% of sales)
Accelera $111 million (up 31%) -$117 million

Financial Achievements and Outlook

For the full year 2024, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) has raised its revenue guidance to range from down 3% to flat, an improvement from the previous guidance of down 2% to 5%. EBITDA is now expected to be between 15.0% and 15.5%, up from the prior range of 14.5% to 15.5%.

“We achieved record quarterly sales and solid profitability in the second quarter, led by significant improvement in our Power Systems business,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins.

Income Statement Highlights

Key figures from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $8.8 billion $8.6 billion
Gross Margin $2.2 billion $2.1 billion
Operating Income $1.0 billion $997 million
Net Income $726 million $720 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) reported total assets of $31.3 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion. The company’s total liabilities stood at $20.7 billion, and shareholders' equity was $10.6 billion. Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $851 million, while net cash used in investing activities was $400 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) continues to focus on its Destination Zero strategy, aiming to deliver innovative technologies and strengthen its market position. The company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend and highlighted several strategic collaborations, including a joint venture with Daimler Trucks & Buses and PACCAR to advance zero-emissions technology.

Despite challenges such as lower demand in international markets and the separation of the Atmus business, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) remains committed to generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders. The company plans to reinvest for profitable growth, pay dividends, and reduce debt.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cummins Inc for further details.

