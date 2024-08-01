Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $2.18 Billion Misses Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Align with Projections Amidst Operational Adjustments

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.18 billion, fell short of estimates of $2.195 billion, and decreased by 3% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $316 million, a slight increase from $310 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.08, consistent with the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $702 million, an 8% improvement sequentially and flat year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $343 million, up 6% from $323 million in the prior year’s second quarter.
  • Gross Margin: SiriusXM segment gross margin at 60%, down one percentage point from the previous year.
  • Subscriber Metrics: Total SiriusXM subscribers at 33 million, with a decrease of 100,000 self-pay subscribers and 73,000 paid promotional subscribers.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported revenue of $2.18 billion and net income of $316 million, aligning closely with analyst estimates of $2.195 billion in revenue and $0.08 earnings per share.

Company Overview

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI, Financial) operates two primary businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM offers satellite radio services, primarily to vehicle owners, while Pandora provides streaming music services with both ad-supported and subscription options. Liberty Media owns 84% of Sirius XM, traded through its Liberty Sirius XM Group tracking stock.

1818982927279747072.png

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI, Financial) reported a 3% year-over-year decline in revenue, from $2.25 billion in Q2 2023 to $2.18 billion. This decrease was attributed to lower subscriber revenue and higher sales and marketing costs. Despite these challenges, the company managed to maintain a stable net income of $316 million, slightly up from $310 million in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI, Financial) achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $702 million, reflecting an 8% sequential improvement from the first quarter of 2024. The company's free cash flow also increased by 6% year-over-year to $343 million. These financial metrics are crucial for the media industry, indicating the company's ability to generate cash and sustain operations amidst fluctuating revenues.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $2.18 billion $2.25 billion
Net Income $316 million $310 million
Diluted EPS $0.08 $0.08
Adjusted EBITDA $702 million $702 million

Segment Performance

The SiriusXM segment reported a 5% decline in revenue to $1.6 billion, driven by a decrease in self-pay subscribers and lower average revenue per user (ARPU). However, the segment maintained a gross profit of $986 million, with a gross margin of 60%. The Pandora and Off-Platform segment saw a 2% increase in revenue to $538 million, with a significant 18% increase in gross profit to $180 million, resulting in a gross margin of 33%.

Operational Insights

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI, Financial) continued to innovate with new programming and product enhancements. The company launched new channels and podcasts, including exclusive agreements with high-profile personalities. Additionally, the introduction of SiriusXM Free Access in vehicles aims to attract new subscribers through an ad-supported model.

Financial Guidance

The company reiterated its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting total revenue of approximately $8.75 billion, adjusted EBITDA of around $2.70 billion, and free cash flow of about $1.20 billion. These projections do not account for the upcoming transaction with Liberty Media, which is expected to close on September 9, 2024.

For more detailed financial data and insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sirius XM Holdings Inc for further details.

