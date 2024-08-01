Sabre Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $767 Million, GAAP EPS Improves to -$0.18

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $767 million, up 4% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $755.82 million.
  • Net Loss: $70 million, a significant improvement from the $129 million net loss in Q2 2022.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.18, showing a notable improvement from -$0.39 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Income: $61 million, a year-over-year improvement of $103 million, marking a 14-point increase in operating margin.
  • Free Cash Flow: $8 million, a substantial turnaround from negative $57 million in Q2 2022.
  • Cash from Operations: $28 million, the first positive Q2 operating cash flow in five years.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $129 million, a 76% increase from $73 million in Q2 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded prior guidance and analyst estimates. Sabre Corp, a leading player in the global distribution system industry, reported significant improvements in revenue and operating income, driven by strong performance across its business segments.

1818983279794221056.png

Company Overview

Sabre Corp holds the number-two air booking volume share in the global distribution system industry. The travel solutions segment represented 91% of total 2023 revenue, split between distribution (78% of segment sales) and airline IT solutions (22%) revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (9% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are mostly tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Sabre Corp reported second quarter revenue of $767 million, a 4% increase from $738 million in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by positive performance in both Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions, including favorable rate impacts from travel supplier mix and an increase in global hotel and other travel bookings.

Operating income for the quarter was $61 million, a significant improvement from an operating loss of $42 million in the same period last year. This improvement was attributed to increased revenue, lower labor and professional services costs, and a decrease in restructuring charges.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $70 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $129 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $129 million, up from $73 million in the prior year, reflecting a 76% increase.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $767 million $738 million 4%
Operating Income $61 million $(42) million 245%
Net Loss $(70) million $(129) million 46%
Adjusted EBITDA $129 million $73 million 76%

Business Highlights

Sabre Corp achieved several key milestones during the quarter, including securing multiple distribution wins and expanding partnerships with major customers. The company also launched SabreMosaic™, a next-generation, AI-infused retailing platform, and reported the first Hyatt bookings live on the SynXis platform.

"Sabre reported second quarter results that exceeded expectations, driven by solid revenue growth across both business segments, continued margin expansion, and our ongoing focus on cost management," said Kurt Ekert, President and CEO of Sabre.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Sabre Corp reported positive cash flow from operations of $28 million in Q2 2024, marking the first positive operating cash flow in the second quarter in five years. Free cash flow was $8 million, a significant improvement from negative $57 million in Q2 2023. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $634 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Sabre Corp's strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights its ability to navigate industry challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities. The company's focus on cost management and strategic investments in technology, such as AI-enhanced products, positions it well for future growth. With an improved financial outlook for the full year 2024, Sabre Corp is poised to continue its positive momentum.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sabre Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.