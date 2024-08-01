Belden Inc. Q2 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.19 and Revenue of $604 Million, Both Surpassing Estimates

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $604 million, down 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $574.32 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.19, down 26% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $1.07.
  • Net Income: $49 million, compared to $69 million in the year-ago period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $99 million, down 19% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5%.
  • Acquisition: Closed acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., expanding the fiber portfolio.
On August 1, 2024, Belden Inc (BDC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting fiscal second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Belden Inc, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, operates in two segments: Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The company provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers, with maximum revenue generated from the Americas.

Performance and Challenges

Belden Inc reported revenues of $604 million for the second quarter, a 13% year-over-year decline from $692 million in the same period last year. This decrease was primarily driven by lower market demand, with organic revenues also down 13%. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment saw a 13% decline, while the Enterprise Solutions segment experienced a 14% drop.

Despite the revenue decline, Belden Inc managed to exceed earnings expectations. The company reported a GAAP EPS of $1.19, down 26% year-over-year, and an adjusted EPS of $1.51, down 21% year-over-year. The adjusted EPS surpassed the analyst estimate of $1.47, showcasing the company's ability to manage costs and maintain profitability in a challenging market environment.

Financial Achievements

Belden Inc's financial achievements in the second quarter are noteworthy, especially given the industry's competitive landscape. The company closed the acquisition of Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., which is expected to enhance its fiber portfolio and provide better solutions to customers. This strategic move aligns with Belden's focus on enabling solutions across both segments by targeting high data growth verticals.

1818983255647612928.png

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $604 million $692 million
Net Income $49 million $69 million
GAAP EPS $1.19 $1.60
Adjusted EPS $1.51 $1.91

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Belden Inc's balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $3.52 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $3.24 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $564.75 million, providing ample liquidity to support ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

Key balance sheet metrics include:

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Total Assets $3.52 billion $3.24 billion
Cash and Cash Equivalents $564.75 million $597.04 million
Total Liabilities $2.30 billion $2.07 billion

Commentary and Outlook

"Demand for the quarter was steady, with our team delivering second quarter revenues and EPS exceeding expectations," said Ashish Chand, President and CEO of Belden. "In this dynamic environment where customers continue to work through inventory, our team executed well, delivering moderate sequential growth in orders for the third consecutive quarter."

Looking ahead, Belden Inc expects third-quarter revenues to range between $635 million and $650 million, with GAAP EPS projected between $1.00 and $1.10, and adjusted EPS between $1.55 and $1.65. The company's strategic focus on data growth and network upgrades positions it well to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Belden Inc for further details.

