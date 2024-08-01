Stagwell Inc (STGW) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $671 Million, GAAP EPS Misses at $(0.03)

Revenue Growth Driven by Advocacy, Net Loss Remains Steady

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $671 million for Q2, surpassing estimates of $652.73 million and marking a 6% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $3 million attributable to common shareholders, consistent with the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.03) for Q2, unchanged from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $86 million for Q2, representing a 6% decrease year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%.
  • Net New Business Wins: Record $113 million in Q2, contributing to a last twelve-month total of $324 million.
  • Organic Net Revenue: Increased by 1.2% year-over-year for Q2, with total net revenue reaching $554 million.
  • H1 Revenue: $1.3 billion, reflecting a 7% increase compared to the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Stagwell Inc (STGW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Stagwell Inc is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. It delivers scaled creative performance for the world's ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company's segments include Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, Communications Network, and others, with the majority of its revenue derived from the United States.

Performance Overview

Stagwell Inc (STGW, Financial) reported Q2 2024 revenue of $671 million, a 6% increase compared to the prior year period, surpassing the analyst estimate of $652.73 million. However, the company posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $3 million, consistent with the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $86 million, reflecting a 6% decrease year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16%. The company reported an EPS of $(0.03), missing the analyst estimate of $0.05, and adjusted EPS was $0.14.

1818983188459057152.png

Key Financial Achievements

Stagwell Inc (STGW, Financial) achieved record net new business wins of $113 million in Q2, contributing to a last twelve-month net new business total of $324 million. This performance is crucial as it demonstrates the company's ability to attract and retain significant clients, which is vital for sustained growth in the competitive Media - Diversified industry.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, stated, "Stagwell delivered solid results this quarter with record-smashing net new business wins of $113 million, bringing our last twelve-month net new business figure to $324 million. Success for the year continues to build, with new business wins from General Motors, Macy's, Target, and Zales just coming online to bolster H2."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $671 million $632 million
Net Loss $(3) million $(3) million
Adjusted EBITDA $86 million $91 million
EPS $(0.03) $(0.03)
Adjusted EPS $0.14 $0.18

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Stagwell Inc (STGW, Financial) reported total operating expenses of $649 million for Q2 2024, up from $611 million in Q2 2023. The increase in expenses was driven by higher costs of services and general expenses. The company also reported a net cash flow from operating activities of $176 million for the first half of 2024, an 8% increase compared to the prior year period.

Analysis and Outlook

Despite the net loss, Stagwell Inc (STGW, Financial) showed resilience with a 6% revenue growth and significant new business wins. The company's reaffirmed guidance for 2024, including organic net revenue growth of 5% to 7% and adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million, indicates confidence in its strategic initiatives and market position.

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Driven by record-breaking net new business and strong growth in Creativity & Communications, Advocacy, and Performance Media & Data, Stagwell delivered solid second quarter revenue of $671 million, a 6% increase over the prior year."

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stagwell Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.