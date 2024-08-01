Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.07 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $86.4 Million

Second Quarter Financial Highlights and Performance Analysis

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $86.4 million, up 5.5% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $87.67 million.
  • Net Income: $5.5 million, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.07, showing a positive turnaround from a loss of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $20.4 million on a constant currency basis, up 7.4% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 36.7%, reflecting a 5.0% growth in gross profit year-over-year.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $65.1 million in cash and no borrowings on its $45 million Revolving Credit Facility.
  • Packaging Systems Placement: Increased 0.4% year-over-year to approximately 141.2 thousand machines as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter 2024 financial results. Ranpak Holdings Corp is a provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-Commerce and industrial supply chains. The company offers a full suite of protective packaging systems and paper consumables, deriving a majority of its revenue from Europe/Asia.

1818983352762527744.png

Performance Overview

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK, Financial) reported net revenue of $86.4 million for Q2 2024, a 5.5% increase from $81.9 million in Q2 2023. On a constant currency basis, net revenue was $89.6 million, reflecting a 5.9% year-over-year increase. The company also reported a net income of $5.5 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $2.1 million in the same period last year. However, the reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.10.

Key Financial Achievements

Ranpak's financial achievements for the quarter include:

  • Packaging system placements increased by 0.4% year-over-year to approximately 141.2 thousand machines.
  • Net revenue increased by 5.5% year-over-year to $86.4 million.
  • Net income of $5.5 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) of $20.4 million, up 7.4% year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Revenue $86.4 million $81.9 million 5.5%
Gross Profit $31.7 million $30.2 million 5.0%
Net Income $5.5 million $(2.1) million NM
Constant Currency AEBITDA $20.4 million $19.0 million 7.4%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Ranpak ended Q2 2024 with a strong liquidity position, including a cash balance of $65.1 million and no borrowings on its $45 million Revolving Credit Facility. The company had $250.0 million of USD-denominated term loans and €133.4 million of euro-denominated term loans outstanding, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio of 4.2x on a constant currency basis.

Commentary and Strategic Insights

"We are pleased to build on our momentum to start the year and deliver a solid performance in the second quarter that included growth in volumes, sales, Adjusted EBITDA and an increase in our cash position," said Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Asali further noted the company's strategic account activity plan and the shift from plastic to paper by large e-commerce players in North America as key drivers for future growth.

Analysis and Conclusion

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, with significant improvements in net revenue and net income. The company's focus on environmentally sustainable solutions and strategic account activities are expected to drive continued growth. However, challenges such as persistent interest rate and inflationary pressures remain. Investors should monitor these factors closely as they could impact future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ranpak Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.