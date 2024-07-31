Half Year 2024 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Sebastian Steffen - Adidas AG - Head of Investor Relations



Our presenters today are our CEO, BjÃ¸rn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.



Bjorn Gulden - Adidas AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Yeah, hello. Also from my side, I hope you're enjoying the Olympics as much as we do on. I think so far,