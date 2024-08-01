Idacorp Inc (IDA) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.71 and Revenue Increase of $19.6 Million

Strong Customer Growth and Rate Changes Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $89.5 million for Q2 2024, up from $68.6 million in Q2 2023, reflecting a significant year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.71 per diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to $1.35 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Increased retail revenues per megawatt-hour (MWh) by $19.6 million in Q2 2024, driven by higher customer usage and rate changes.
  • Customer Growth: Added approximately 16,200 customers, a 2.6% increase, contributing an additional $5.1 million to operating income in Q2 2024.
  • Operating Expenses: Other O&M expenses rose by $13.8 million in Q2 2024, primarily due to increased pension-related and wildfire mitigation expenses.
  • Depreciation Expense: Increased by $7.6 million in Q2 2024, reflecting ongoing system investments to meet customer and load growth.
  • Annual Earnings Guidance: Raised the lower end of 2024 earnings guidance to a range of $5.30 to $5.45 per diluted share.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Idacorp Inc (IDA, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter 2024 results. The company reported net income attributable to Idacorp of $89.5 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, surpassing the $68.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, reported in the second quarter of 2023.

1818988343724240896.png

Company Overview

Idacorp Inc is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy and capacity. The company owns and operates a portfolio of hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas-fired, and diesel-fired power plants located across the Northwestern United States. The majority of its revenue is generated from the sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers, with residential consumers being the primary customer base.

Performance and Challenges

Idacorp's performance in the second quarter was bolstered by higher-than-expected customer usage, continued customer growth, and rate changes implemented earlier in the year. However, the company faced challenges such as increased depreciation from ongoing system investments and higher operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, particularly related to pension and wildfire mitigation programs.

Financial Achievements

Idacorp's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy, especially in the regulated utilities sector. The company increased its lower-end full-year 2024 earnings guidance to a range of $5.30 to $5.45 per diluted share. This adjustment reflects the company's expectation to utilize between $35 and $50 million of additional tax credits available under the Idaho earnings support regulatory mechanism.

Income Statement Highlights

Period Net Income (in millions) Earnings per Diluted Share
Q2 2024 $89.5 $1.71
Q2 2023 $68.6 $1.35
H1 2024 $137.7 $2.67
H1 2023 $124.7 $2.46

Key Metrics and Analysis

Idacorp's net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by $20.9 million compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by higher retail revenues per megawatt-hour (MWh), customer growth, and increased usage per retail customer. However, these gains were partially offset by higher O&M expenses and depreciation costs.

Customer growth contributed an additional $5.1 million to operating income, with the number of Idaho Power customers increasing by approximately 16,200, or 2.6%, over the past year. Usage per retail customer also saw a significant increase, particularly among irrigation customers, who experienced a 17% rise in usage due to higher temperatures.

Despite these positive trends, Idacorp faced a $2.5 million decrease in transmission wheeling-related revenues due to changes in the financial settlement of transmission line losses. Additionally, O&M expenses rose by $13.8 million, driven by increased pension-related expenses and wildfire mitigation program costs.

Commentary

"Higher than expected customer usage in the second quarter, continued customer growth, and rate changes earlier this year contributed to strong results in the second quarter," said Idacorp President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow. "As expected, higher depreciation from our ongoing system investments to meet customer and load growth partially offset those factors."

Conclusion

Idacorp Inc (IDA, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, driven by strategic rate changes and customer growth. While the company faces challenges such as increased O&M expenses and depreciation costs, its ability to adjust earnings guidance upwards reflects a positive outlook. Investors and stakeholders will find detailed financial and operational information in Idacorp’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Idacorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.