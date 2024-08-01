Insperity Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.48 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.6 Billion Misses Expectations

Strong Financial Performance Amidst Challenging Economic Environment

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.6 billion, missed estimates of $1,619.13 million.
  • Net Income: $18 million, a 50% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.48, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.47.
  • Gross Profit: $260 million, up 16% year-over-year due to strong pricing and lower benefits costs.
  • Shareholder Returns: $81 million returned through repurchase of 384,000 shares and $44 million in cash dividends in the first six months of 2024.
On August 1, 2024, Insperity Inc (NSP, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Insperity Inc, a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for small and midsize enterprises, showcased a robust financial performance despite a challenging economic environment.

Company Overview

Insperity Inc provides a wide range of human resources and business solutions designed to help businesses improve their performance. The company primarily targets small and midsize enterprises, offering products through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions. These solutions encompass various human resource functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits and compensation, government compliance, performance management, training and development services, and human capital management. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

Second Quarter Highlights

Insperity Inc reported a 16% increase in gross profit to $260 million, driven by strong pricing and lower benefits costs. The company achieved a net income of $18 million, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.47. Adjusted EPS saw a significant increase of 34% to $0.86, while adjusted EBITDA rose 29% to $66 million.

Key Financial Metrics

The average number of worksite employees (WSEE) paid per month decreased by 1% year-over-year to 306,958. Despite this, revenues for Q2 2024 increased by 1% to $1.6 billion, attributed to a 3% increase in revenue per WSEE. Gross profit per WSEE per month also saw a 17% increase.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $1.6 billion $1.585 billion 1%
Gross Profit $260 million $225 million 16%
Net Income $18 million $12 million 50%
Diluted EPS $0.48 $0.33 45%
Adjusted EPS $0.86 $0.64 34%
Adjusted EBITDA $66 million $51 million 29%

Year-to-Date Performance

For the first six months of 2024, Insperity Inc reported a 2% increase in revenues to $3.4 billion. Gross profit increased by 9%, while operating expenses rose by 13%, reflecting investments in the company's Workday strategic partnership and other growth initiatives. The company reported a net income of $97 million and diluted EPS of $2.56.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Despite a 1% decrease in the average number of WSEEs paid per month, Insperity Inc managed to exceed its initial budget through effective management of pricing, direct costs, and operating expenses. The company continues to face challenges in worksite employee growth due to the current small business environment. However, Insperity remains focused on its long-term growth objectives, including its strategic partnership with Workday.

“While worksite employee growth has been a challenge in the current small business environment, year-to-date earnings have exceeded our initial budget through effective management of pricing, direct cost and operating expenses,” said Douglas S. Sharp, executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Conclusion

Insperity Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, despite a challenging economic environment, highlights the company's resilience and effective management strategies. With a focus on long-term growth and strategic partnerships, Insperity Inc is well-positioned to navigate the current business landscape and capitalize on future opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Insperity Inc for further details.

