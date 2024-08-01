Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Hits $1,077 Million, Non-GAAP EPS at $1.04, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Acima Segment

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,077 million, surpassing estimates of $1,034.49 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.61 for the quarter.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.04, adjusted for special items including debt refinancing fees and asset impairments.
  • Store Locations: Over 2,300 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
  • Conference Call: Hosted by CEO Mitch Fadel and CFO Fahmi Karam at 9 a.m. ET to review financial results.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Upbound Group Inc (UPBD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported total revenue of $1,077 million and a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61, with a Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.04.

1818988692342206464.png

Company Overview

Upbound Group Inc is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. It operates through four segments: The Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The Acima segment, which offers lease-to-own transactions to consumers who do not qualify for traditional financing, is the primary revenue driver.

Performance Highlights

Upbound Group Inc (UPBD, Financial) reported total revenue of $1,077 million for Q2 2024, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1,034.49 million. The company's GAAP diluted EPS was $0.61, while the Non-GAAP diluted EPS stood at $1.04, surpassing the estimated earnings per share of $0.95.

“Our strong performance this quarter is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our business model, particularly in the Acima segment,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are significant, particularly in the context of the competitive financial solutions industry. The Acima segment continues to be a major revenue contributor, reflecting the company's ability to cater to a diverse consumer base through innovative financial solutions.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Analyst Estimate
Total Revenue $1,077 million $1,034.49 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.61 $0.65
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $1.04 $0.95

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

The income statement reveals a solid revenue growth, driven primarily by the Acima segment. The balance sheet remains robust, with significant cash flow from operations, enabling the company to invest in technology and expand its market reach.

Analysis and Conclusion

Upbound Group Inc (UPBD, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing the strength of its business model. The company's focus on inclusive and technology-driven financial solutions continues to drive growth, particularly in the Acima segment. Investors and analysts will be keen to see how Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) leverages its financial achievements to sustain long-term growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Upbound Group Inc for further details.

