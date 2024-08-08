Enviri Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $610M, GAAP EPS Loss of $0.16

Enviri Corp (NVRI) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its second-quarter financial performance.

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $610 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $613.65 million.
  • GAAP Operating Income: $31 million, compared to $34 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Loss of $0.16 per share, compared to a loss of $0.13 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $86 million, up 7% from $81 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $39 million, a significant improvement from net cash used of $9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $9 million, compared to $(51) million in the prior-year period.
  • Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio: Declined to 3.9x at quarter-end, the lowest level since mid-2020.
Article's Main Image

Enviri Corp engages in providing a broad range of environmental services and related solutions. The company's current operations consist of three divisions: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Rail, and Clean Earth. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their complex environmental challenges.

1818988983561121792.png

Performance Overview

Enviri Corp (NVRI, Financial) reported second-quarter revenues of $610 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $613.65 million. However, the company achieved an adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02, aligning with the analyst estimate.

GAAP operating income for the quarter was $31 million, while Adjusted EBITDA reached $86 million, marking a 7% increase over the prior-year quarter. Despite these gains, the company reported a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.16, influenced by certain contract adjustments in Harsco Rail and other unusual items.

Segment Performance

Enviri Corp's performance across its three divisions was mixed:

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($M) Q2 2023 Revenue ($M) Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA ($M) Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA ($M)
Harsco Environmental 293 290 49 53
Clean Earth 236 231 38 35
Harsco Rail 81 89 7 2

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Enviri Corp's Clean Earth division achieved record quarterly earnings, driven by higher services pricing and volume growth. Harsco Rail also saw its highest adjusted earnings in recent times due to increased demand for equipment and contracting services. However, Harsco Environmental faced challenges with a less favorable business mix and higher administrative costs, resulting in a decline in its Adjusted EBITDA margin from 18.4% in Q2 2023 to 16.8% in Q2 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $39 million, a significant improvement from the $9 million used in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow also turned positive at $9 million, compared to $(51) million in Q2 2023.

Outlook

Enviri Corp maintains a positive outlook for 2024, with an expected Adjusted EBITDA range of $327 million to $340 million. The company anticipates stable economic conditions and growth initiatives to support earnings growth compared to 2023.

"Enviri again delivered growth and favorable quarterly results supported by consistent execution in each of our three business units," said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "Our positive outlook for 2024 is also intact. In total, I’m pleased with the momentum in our businesses, and I am confident that our strategic initiatives along with debt reduction and stronger cash flow will create significant value for shareholders in the future."

Conclusion

Enviri Corp's Q2 2024 results reflect a balanced performance with notable achievements in Clean Earth and Harsco Rail, despite challenges in Harsco Environmental. The company's focus on strategic initiatives and cash flow management positions it well for future growth, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enviri Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.