Q2 2024 Quad/Graphics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. And welcome to Quad's second-quarter 2024 conference call. During today's call, all participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)



A slide presentation accompanies today's webcast, and participants are invited to follow along, advancing the slides themselves. To access the webcast, follow the instructions posted in the earnings release. Alternatively, you can access the slide presentation on the Investors section of Quad's website under the Events and Presentations link. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Katie Krebsbach, Quad's Investor Relations Manager. Katie, please go ahead.



Katie Krebsbach - Quad/Graphics Inc-Investor Relations Manager



Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Joel Quadracci, Quad's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Staniak, Quad's Chief Financial Officer. Joel