Q2 2024 Lundin Mining Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lundin Mining Q2 2024 financial results and webcast conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jack Lundin. Please go ahead.



Jack Lundin - Lundin Mining Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Lundin Mining's second quarter conference call. For those that were on our corporate update call on Tuesday, where we announced the joint acquisition of Filo with BHP, thank you for joining today as well.



Yesterday after market close, we reported our operating and financial results for Q2. The press release and presentation are available on our website under our Investors section. All figures presented today are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.



Before we start the presentation, I would like to remind our listeners that the call may contain forward-looking information and this information by its nature is subject to risks and