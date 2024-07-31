Q2 2024 American Well Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amwell second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions).



Thank you. I would now like to hand the call over to Sue Dooley, Head of Investor Relations with Amwell. You may begin.



Sue Dooley - American Well Corp - Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Amwell conference call to discuss our second fiscal quarter of 2024. This is Sue Dooley of Amwell Investor Relations. And joining me today are our Chairman and CEO, Dr. Ido Schoenberg; and Bob Shepardson, our CFO.



Earlier today, we distributed a press release detailing our announcement. Our earnings release is posted on our website at investors.amwell.com and is also available through normal new sources. The conference call is being webcast live on the IR page of our website where a replay will be archived.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during this call, we will make forward-looking