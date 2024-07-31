Q2 2024 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Olo Incorporated second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Gary Fuges, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Gary Fuges - Olo Inc - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Olo's second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Noah's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benavides, Olo's CFO.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, our industry, our operations, and future financial results. These statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of today and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these material risks and uncertainties, please refer to our Form 10-Q, which was filed today and our