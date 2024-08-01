California Water Service Group Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.70 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $244.3 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Rate Case Decision and Strategic Investments

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $244.3 million for Q2 2024, fell short of the estimated $289.30 million.
  • Net Income: $40.4 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $9.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.70 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.17 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Revenue: $515.0 million for the first six months of 2024, up from $325.1 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Capital Investments: $214.4 million in the first half of 2024, representing 56% of the $385 million target for the year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $37.3 million as of June 30, 2024, with an additional $45.4 million in restricted cash.
  • Short-term Borrowing Capacity: $355 million available as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, California Water Service Group (CWT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. California Water Service Group is a U.S. water and utilities holding company based in California, engaging in the production, treatment, storage, distribution, and sale of water for various uses. The company operates through regulated and unregulated subsidiaries across California, New Mexico, Washington, Hawaii, and Texas.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

California Water Service Group reported a significant increase in its financial performance for Q2 2024, driven by the effects of the 2021 California General Rate Case decision. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70, significantly missing the analyst estimate of $1.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $244.3 million, also missing the estimated $289.30 million.

1819003083779371008.png

Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results

For the first half of 2024, California Water Service Group recognized $64.0 million in interim rate relief attributable to 2023, contributing to a total operating revenue of $515.0 million. This includes $18.7 million and $35.4 million attributable to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Liquidity, Financing, and Capital Investment

As of June 30, 2024, the company maintained $82.7 million in cash, with $45.4 million classified as restricted. Additionally, the company had a short-term borrowing capacity of $355 million. Capital investments for the six-month period totaled $214.4 million, representing 56% of the estimated $385 million capital investment target for 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenue $244.3 million $194.0 million
Net Operating Income $48.2 million $15.9 million
Net Income $40.4 million $9.4 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.70 $0.17

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement

California Water Service Group's total assets increased to $4.87 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $4.60 billion at the end of 2023. The net utility plant grew to $3.94 billion, reflecting ongoing investments in infrastructure. The company’s total equity also saw a rise to $1.55 billion, up from $1.43 billion at the end of 2023.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Plans

California Water Service Group continues to focus on strategic investments and regulatory compliance. The company has proposed a $1.6 billion investment in its California water systems over the next three years, including a Low-Use Water Equity Program to assist low-water-using, lower-income customers. This initiative aims to decouple revenue from water sales, ensuring affordability and conservation.

Commentary from Management

“I’m pleased to see the effects of the 2021 decision on our results. I’m equally pleased with our team’s effort to put together a 2024 California General Rate Case that reflects our dedication to investing diligently in infrastructure, managing expenses responsibly, and structuring rates to keep bills affordable for customers. It reflects our continuing commitment to providing a reliable, sustainable water supply for generations to come,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

Conclusion

California Water Service Group's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strategic investments and regulatory decisions, positions the company well for future growth. The company's focus on infrastructure improvements and customer affordability underscores its commitment to providing high-quality water services. For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from California Water Service Group for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.