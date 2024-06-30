Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.67 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $841 Million

Quarterly Revenue and EPS Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Railcar Leasing and Sales

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $841 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $769.40 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.67, a significant improvement from $0.23 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Profit: $141.9 million, up from $99.1 million in the prior year, driven by higher external deliveries and improved efficiencies.
  • Lease Fleet Utilization: 96.9% with a Future Lease Rate Differential (FLRD) of positive 28.3% at quarter-end.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Generated $300 million year-to-date, with net gains on lease portfolio sales of $25 million.
  • Railcar Deliveries: Delivered 4,755 railcars in the quarter, with a backlog valued at $2.7 billion at quarter-end.
  • Return on Equity (ROE): Last twelve months (LTM) ROE of 14.8% and Adjusted ROE of 16.8%, reflecting strong operational performance.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Trinity Industries Inc (TRN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Trinity Industries Inc. sells and leases railroad products and railcar maintenance services in North America. The company operates under the name TrinityRail in three main segments: railcar leasing and management services, rail products, and all other, which includes highway products.

1819008043615154176.png

Performance Overview

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN, Financial) reported quarterly revenues of $841 million, a 16% increase year over year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $769.40 million. The company also reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 and adjusted EPS of $0.66, significantly higher than the analyst estimate of $0.28. This represents a $0.43 improvement in adjusted EPS year over year.

Key Financial Achievements

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN, Financial) achieved a lease fleet utilization rate of 96.9% and a Future Lease Rate Differential (FLRD) of positive 28.3% at quarter-end. The company generated year-to-date operating cash flow of $300 million and net gains on lease portfolio sales of $25 million. Additionally, Trinity delivered 4,755 railcars in the quarter and reported a backlog of $2.7 billion at quarter-end.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Year over Year Comparison
Revenues $841.4 million $722.4 million 16% increase
Operating Profit $141.9 million $99.1 million 43% increase
Net Income from Continuing Operations $56.1 million $19.3 million 190% increase
EBITDA $223.9 million $173.3 million 29% increase
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $0.67 $0.23 191% increase
Diluted EPS (Adjusted) $0.66 $0.23 187% increase

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Trinity Industries Inc (TRN, Financial) reported total assets of $8.96 billion, up from $8.91 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased to $257.1 million from $105.7 million. Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $299.7 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $140.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter GAAP EPS of $0.67 and adjusted EPS of $0.66 represent improvement across our business. Revenues are up 16% year over year, we generated $300 million of cash flow from continuing operations, and our LTM Adjusted ROE of 16.8% showcases the strength of our operations as well as our balance sheet,” said Trinity’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Jean Savage.

Analysis

Trinity Industries Inc (TRN, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, significantly exceeding analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS. The company's robust lease fleet utilization and positive FLRD indicate a healthy leasing environment. The substantial increase in operating cash flow and net gains on lease portfolio sales further highlight the company's effective operational strategies.

Value investors may find Trinity Industries Inc (TRN, Financial) appealing due to its strong financial metrics, including a high return on equity and significant year-over-year improvements in key performance indicators. The company's ability to generate substantial cash flow and maintain a high lease fleet utilization rate positions it well for continued growth in the transportation industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trinity Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.