Jul 29, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Mr. Manoj Jain, Chief Operating Officer, MCX; Mr. Chandresh Shah, Chief Financial Officer, MCX; Mr. Praveen DG, Chief Risk Officer, MCX; and Mr. Rishi Nathany, Chief Business Officer, MCX.



Manoj Jain - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd - Chief Operating Officer



Thank you, Davin. Good evening to all of you. Welcome to the earnings and analyst call of Q1 FY '25 of MCX. I'm happy to state that MCX has concluded this quarter on a highly positive note. MCX Consolidated income increased by 27% to INR 253 crores from INR 199 crores over the sequential quarter ended March 31, 2024.



While the operating income increased by 29% to INR 234 crores from INR 181 crores in the sequential quarter Q4 of