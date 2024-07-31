Half Year 2024 Kerry Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to our 2024 half year results call. I'm joined on the call by our CEO, Edmond Scanlon, and our CFO, Marguerite Larkin. As usual, Edmond and Marguerite will take you through our presentation. And following this, we will open the lines up for your questions.



Before we begin, please note the usual disclaimer on our H1 presentation regarding forward-looking statements.



I will now hand over to Edmond.



Edmond Scanlon - Kerry Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Beginning with the summary for hedge funds, where we delivered strong overall financial performance. Firstly, in volumes, we achieved 3.1% volume growth in our taste nutrition business across the first half of the year. This was led by a strong performance in the foodservice channel as we continue to enable established chains to evolve and develop their business while also working with emerging leaders to upscale their operations and their offerings.



Volume growth in the retail