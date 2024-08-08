Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 2, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $90.99 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.03 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $353.58 billion and the earnings are expected to be $8.93 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) for the full year 2024 have increased from $335.39 billion to $353.58 billion and for 2025 from $336.83 billion to $352.40 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have declined from $9.13 per share to $8.93 per share, and for 2025 from $9.68 per share to $9.58 per share.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM) actual revenue was $83.08 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $78.35 billion by 6.04%. Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM) actual earnings were $2.06 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $2.158 per share by -4.54%. After releasing the results, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was down by -2.78% in one day.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 24 analysts, the average target price for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is $132.85 with a high estimate of $153 and a low estimate of $110. The average target implies an upside of 12.86% from the current price of $117.71.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) in one year is $108.02, suggesting a downside of -8.23% from the current price of $117.71.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 28 brokerage firms, Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

