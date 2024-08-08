Camden Property Trust (CPT, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 2, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $385.15 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.39 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $1.55 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.93 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Camden Property Trust (CPT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Camden Property Trust (CPT) have seen a decrease from $1.56 billion to $1.55 billion for the full year 2024, and an increase from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates have risen from $1.55 per share to $1.93 per share for the full year 2024, while they have decreased from $1.59 per share to $1.56 per share for 2025.

Camden Property Trust (CPT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Camden Property Trust's (CPT) actual revenue was $383.14 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $385.07 million by -0.5%. Camden Property Trust's (CPT) actual earnings were $0.77 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.404 per share by 90.59%. After releasing the results, Camden Property Trust (CPT) was up by 4.53% in one day.

Camden Property Trust (CPT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 18 analysts, the average target price for Camden Property Trust (CPT) is $109.11 with a high estimate of $122 and a low estimate of $90. The average target implies a downside of -4.87% from the current price of $114.7.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Camden Property Trust (CPT, Financial) in one year is $137.57, suggesting an upside of 19.94% from the current price of $114.7.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 22 brokerage firms, Camden Property Trust's (CPT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

