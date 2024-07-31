Jul 31, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Trican Well Service second-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call and webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brad Fedora, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trican Well Service Limited. Please go ahead, Mr. Fedora.
Bradley Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you very much for joining us, and good morning, everyone. First, Scott Matson, our Chief Financial Officer, will give an overview of the quarterly results. And then I will provide some comments with respect to the quarter, current operating conditions, and our outlook for the future. We'll then open up the call for questions. We have several members of our executive team here in the room and are available to answer any questions that anybody may have. I'll now turn the call back to Scott.
Scott Matson - Trican Well Service Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
Thanks, Brad. So
Q2 2024 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...