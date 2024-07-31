Q2 2024 ETSY Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Deb Wasser - ETSY Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Etsy's Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Deb Wasser, VP of Investor Relations. Today's prepared remarks have been prerecorded. Joining me today are Josh Silverman, CEO, and Rachel Glaser, CFO. Once we are finished with the presentations, we will take questions from our publishing sell side analysts on video.



Please keep in mind that our remarks today include forward-looking statements related to our financial guidance, our business, and our operating results as noted in the slide deck posted to our website for your reference. Our actual results may differ materially.



Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's earnings release and our most recent Form 10-Q, and which will be updated in future periodic reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we may make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions today, and we disclaim any obligation to update them.



Also during the call, we'll present both