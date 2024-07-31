Q2 2024 Carvana Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Carvana Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Meg Kehan, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Meg Kehan - Carvana Co - Investor Relations



Thank you, Brenda. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us on Carvana's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at investors.carvana.com. The second quarter Shareholder Letter is also posted on the IR website. Additionally, we posted a set of supplemental financial tables for Q2, which can be found on the Events and Presentations page of our IR website.



Joining me on the call today are Ernie Garcia, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the