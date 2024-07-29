Release Date: July 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Pearson PLC (PSO, Financial) reported a 4% increase in adjusted operating profit to GBP250 million.

The company saw strong free cash flow, up GBP77 million, reflecting robust operating cash performance.

Pearson PLC (PSO) is confident in returning to growth in the Higher Education segment for the first time since 2014.

The company is leveraging AI to enhance its product offerings, which is expected to drive future growth.

Pearson PLC (PSO) has a diversified portfolio across multiple learning and education segments, providing resilience and growth options.

Negative Points

Virtual Learning sales decreased by 8%, primarily due to the final portion of the OPM ASU contract in H1 last year.

Higher Education sales were down 2%, although this was in line with expectations.

The company faces challenges in the US Higher Education market due to external factors like piracy and enrollment swings.

Pearson PLC (PSO) has a net debt of GBP1.2 billion, which increased by GBP0.3 billion from last year.

The company is cautious about the potential impact of the FAFSA student aid situation on enrollments, although it currently expects any impact to be immaterial.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some qualitative commentary on the adoption share increase? Is it due to AI investments or changes in the sales force approach?

A: The adoption share increase is primarily due to improvements in the sales force, product stability, go-to-market coverage, and the general manager operating model. The AI-related features have not yet contributed to these numbers, but we expect them to have a positive impact in the future. (Tom Ap Simon, President - Higher Education and Virtual Learning)

Q: What is your philosophy towards licensing data to third parties?

A: While we are open to licensing data, it is not our primary strategy. Our value lies in integrating high-quality content with learning science and AI modules into our platforms. However, we are in discussions with major tech companies who see Pearson as a leader in education and learning. (Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial outlook and cost efficiency initiatives?

A: We expect mid-single-digit CAGR underlying sales growth and sustained margin improvement of 40 basis points per annum beyond 2025. We are also focusing on technology-enabled initiatives to unlock tens of millions of pounds in savings over the medium term, which will be reinvested to drive future growth. (Sally Johnson, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: What are the key growth drivers for Pearson in the medium term?

A: The two main secular trends driving our growth are demographic shifts and the rise of AI. These trends increase the importance of learning, skills verification, and talent management. We are focusing on organic growth, performance management, and synergies across our business units to drive value. (Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: How is Pearson positioned in the market, and what are your strategic priorities?

A: Pearson is well-positioned in segments worth about $15 billion, growing at 2% per annum. We are targeting higher-growth segments worth $80 billion, growing at 5% or more. Our strategic priorities include assessments and verifications, enterprise skills, and early careers. (Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: What are the expected impacts of AI on Pearson's products and services?

A: AI is expected to enhance our product offerings significantly. We are integrating AI into our courseware, customer service, and content generation. This will improve customer experience, operational performance, and productivity, leading to cost savings and growth. (Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: Can you discuss the capital allocation approach and M&A strategy?

A: Our capital allocation focuses on higher-growth segments like assessments, enterprise skills, and early careers. We prefer deals that align with our strategy, have clear synergies, and are in areas where we have a track record of success. We aim for good deals at good prices. (Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: How are you addressing the challenges in the US higher education market?

A: We have made significant improvements in product stability, sales force effectiveness, and go-to-market strategies. These efforts have led to market share gains and a return to growth in higher education for the first time since 2014. (Tom Ap Simon, President - Higher Education and Virtual Learning)

Q: What are the key elements of your strategy update?

A: Our strategy focuses on leveraging two secular trends: demographic shifts and AI. We aim to drive growth through organic performance, targeted capital allocation, and disciplined M&A. We are also focusing on product innovation and execution to sustain growth. (Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer)

Q: How do you plan to maintain a strong balance sheet while pursuing growth opportunities?

A: We aim to maintain a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 2x on average. We will invest both organically and inorganically, prioritizing high-return opportunities. Our dividend policy remains progressive and sustainable, and we will regularly review our buyback program. (Sally Johnson, Chief Financial Officer)

