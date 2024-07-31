Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to the Lantheus fourth-quarter and full-fear 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. A replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for at least 30 days.
I will now turn the call over to your host for today, Mark Kinarney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mark?
Mark Kinarney - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you. Good morning and welcome to today's call. With me today are Brian Markison, our CEO; Paul Blanchfield, our President; Bob Marshall, our CFO; Jeff Humphrey, our Chief Medical Officer; and Amanda Morgan, our Chief Commercial Officer. We will begin the call with prepared remarks and then open the call for Q&A.
This morning, we issued a press release which was furnished to the SEC under Form 8-K, reporting our second quarter 2024 results. The release and today's slide presentation are in the Investors section of our website.
Q2 2024 Lantheus Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
