Q1 2025 Sonata Software Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Samir Dhir - Sonata Software Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
Thank you, moderator. Welcome to this conference. We will discuss our strategy, the progress we have made in the recent quarters, our strategic plan and the financial results for the quarter Q1 FY25 that just ended on 30th of June 2024. I thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your valuable time and support. It is my pleasure to share our progress regarding our vision and growth trajectory for Sonata despite the macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical issues and slowdown of tech spending and decision delays across some of our verticals. Let me cover an update on our strategic goals, first, and then I'll cover the progress we made in Q1 FY25.
