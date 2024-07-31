Half Year 2024 Snam SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT

Editor



The last portion of this transcript is missing because there was an audio gap. This will be supplied if a replay becomes available.



Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call Conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Snam First Half 2024 Consolidated Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Francesca Pezzoli, Head of Investor Relations of Snam.



Please go ahead, madam.



Francesca Pezzoli - Snam SpA - Head of Investor Relations



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Snam H1 2024 Consolidated Results Conference Call. Today's presentation will be hosted by our CEO, Stefano Venier and by our CFO, Luca Passa. In the presentation, Stefano will provide an overview of the key highlights of the period. Luca will walk you through the financial performance, then back to Stefano for closing remarks, and finally the Q&A session. And now I will hand over to Stefano.



Stefano Venier - Snam