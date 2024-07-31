Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome everyone to Clearwater analytics Second Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Sandeep high, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer. After their remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer session.