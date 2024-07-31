Q2 2024 Bally's Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

H.C. Charles Diao - Bally's Corp-Senior Vice President-Finance and Corporate Treasurer



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call. With me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Robeson Reeves; our President. George Papanier; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marcus Glover.



Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today will contain