Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES, Financial) reported a solid increase in adjusted EBITDA margin by 170 basis points, driven by strong gross margin expansion.

The company successfully refinanced its term loans and unsecured bonds at attractive rates, extending the earliest maturity to the end of the decade.

A new $250 million share repurchase authorization was approved, providing an efficient tool to return capital to shareholders.

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) secured agreements to extend market presence with national replacement channel partners, expected to ramp up meaningfully early next year.

The company is making good progress with enterprise initiatives, particularly in material cost reduction, which has positively impacted gross margins.

Negative Points

Revenues decreased by 4% on a core basis, with First Fit sales declining more than anticipated due to underlying business conditions.

Demand in industrial end markets remained soft, with incremental weakness in Agriculture and Construction applications.

The company trimmed its revenue guidance due to extended softness in industrial First Fit markets, particularly Off-Highway.

Core revenues in North America, EMEA, and China experienced declines, with notable decreases in industrial First Fit and replacement core revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced by $20 million at the midpoint, reflecting lower volume and foreign exchange headwinds.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the end markets where you're seeing pressure and the outlook for normalization?

A: We anticipated muted industrial recovery, but saw deceleration in Off-Highway applications, particularly Agriculture and Construction, starting in late May and continuing into July. We don't expect a reversal in the second half. Automotive OEMs have extended summer shutdowns, impacting production. However, we believe Mobility has bottomed out and should see growth reacceleration into 2025.

Q: What are the factors affecting third-quarter margins, and how confident are you in internal initiatives?

A: We expect some headwinds on EBITDA margins from SG&A due to lower volumes but maintain confidence in our enterprise initiatives driving gross margin improvements. Despite lower volumes, we anticipate our initiatives will offset costs, and we remain confident in our internal changes.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new business wins with major partners and their impact?

A: In Fluid Power, we are expanding with an existing large customer in a critical geography. In Power Transmission, we secured a new customer, expected to add 100-150 basis points to revenue over the next 18 months. These wins are significant and will start contributing meaningfully in 2025.

Q: How is the replacement trend in the automotive sector, and are there offsets to First Fit Auto weakness?

A: Extended shutdowns in Auto OEMs were unexpected, but replacement market dynamics are positive due to an aging car fleet and high employment driving miles. We expect continued strong performance in Automotive Replacement, which has been a growth driver.

Q: What are the biggest changes in your outlook since April, particularly in Off-Highway and Auto First Fit?

A: The most significant change is the material weakening in Agriculture, with extended shutdowns and reduced equipment builds. We also saw extended Auto OEM shutdowns in July. Despite these, we still anticipate growing our adjusted EBITDA margin by 100 basis points for the full year.

Q: Are there any changes in replacement demand or pricing dynamics in light of the weaker outlook?

A: Replacement demand remains strong across industrial and auto sectors. Pricing remains stable to slightly constructive, with no significant headwinds anticipated.

Q: What is your perspective on the slope of recovery for 2025 in weaker areas like Auto First Fit and Off-Highway?

A: While specific 2025 guidance is premature, we believe we are near the bottom of the cycle, particularly in industrial sectors. We anticipate prolonged weakness in Agriculture but are executing footprint optimization to improve efficiency and profitability.

Q: Can you provide more color on regional performance, especially in China?

A: China remains choppy with uneven performance. Auto First Fit was down significantly, and we expect high single-digit declines in the second half. However, Industrial Replacement performed well, and Automotive Replacement remains positive.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of inventories in the industrial channels?

A: Inventories in Agriculture and Construction may be impacted by the slowdown, but overall industrial inventories are well-positioned, with no significant destocking anticipated.

Q: How much of the previously outlined material cost reductions have been realized, and what's the timeline for future benefits?

A: We continue to execute well on material cost savings and anticipate ongoing benefits. Specific percentages of realized savings were not disclosed, but we remain confident in our ability to achieve future reductions.

