Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline Amid Margin Expansion

Despite a 4% revenue drop, Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) reported improved margins and a new share repurchase authorization.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $886 million, a 4% decrease.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $202 million, representing a margin rate of 22.8%, an increase of 170 basis points.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 270 basis points.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: Declined to 2.3 times, a 1.5 times turn reduction relative to last year's second quarter.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.36, a 6% increase.
  • Power Transmission Segment Revenue: $542 million, a 3.5% decrease on a core basis.
  • Fluid Power Segment Revenue: $344 million, a 5% decrease on a core basis.
  • Free Cash Flow: $67 million, representing a free cash flow conversion of 70%.
  • Return on Invested Capital (ROIC): Expanded approximately 250 basis points to 23.1%.
  • Updated 2024 Revenue Guidance: Core revenue expectations lowered to a range of -4% to -2%.
  • Updated 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $740 million to $770 million.
  • Updated 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $1.29 to $1.35 per share.
  • New Share Repurchase Authorization: $250 million, expiring at the end of calendar 2025.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES, Financial) reported a solid increase in adjusted EBITDA margin by 170 basis points, driven by strong gross margin expansion.
  • The company successfully refinanced its term loans and unsecured bonds at attractive rates, extending the earliest maturity to the end of the decade.
  • A new $250 million share repurchase authorization was approved, providing an efficient tool to return capital to shareholders.
  • Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) secured agreements to extend market presence with national replacement channel partners, expected to ramp up meaningfully early next year.
  • The company is making good progress with enterprise initiatives, particularly in material cost reduction, which has positively impacted gross margins.

Negative Points

  • Revenues decreased by 4% on a core basis, with First Fit sales declining more than anticipated due to underlying business conditions.
  • Demand in industrial end markets remained soft, with incremental weakness in Agriculture and Construction applications.
  • The company trimmed its revenue guidance due to extended softness in industrial First Fit markets, particularly Off-Highway.
  • Core revenues in North America, EMEA, and China experienced declines, with notable decreases in industrial First Fit and replacement core revenues.
  • Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced by $20 million at the midpoint, reflecting lower volume and foreign exchange headwinds.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the end markets where you're seeing pressure and the outlook for normalization?
A: We anticipated muted industrial recovery, but saw deceleration in Off-Highway applications, particularly Agriculture and Construction, starting in late May and continuing into July. We don't expect a reversal in the second half. Automotive OEMs have extended summer shutdowns, impacting production. However, we believe Mobility has bottomed out and should see growth reacceleration into 2025.

Q: What are the factors affecting third-quarter margins, and how confident are you in internal initiatives?
A: We expect some headwinds on EBITDA margins from SG&A due to lower volumes but maintain confidence in our enterprise initiatives driving gross margin improvements. Despite lower volumes, we anticipate our initiatives will offset costs, and we remain confident in our internal changes.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new business wins with major partners and their impact?
A: In Fluid Power, we are expanding with an existing large customer in a critical geography. In Power Transmission, we secured a new customer, expected to add 100-150 basis points to revenue over the next 18 months. These wins are significant and will start contributing meaningfully in 2025.

Q: How is the replacement trend in the automotive sector, and are there offsets to First Fit Auto weakness?
A: Extended shutdowns in Auto OEMs were unexpected, but replacement market dynamics are positive due to an aging car fleet and high employment driving miles. We expect continued strong performance in Automotive Replacement, which has been a growth driver.

Q: What are the biggest changes in your outlook since April, particularly in Off-Highway and Auto First Fit?
A: The most significant change is the material weakening in Agriculture, with extended shutdowns and reduced equipment builds. We also saw extended Auto OEM shutdowns in July. Despite these, we still anticipate growing our adjusted EBITDA margin by 100 basis points for the full year.

Q: Are there any changes in replacement demand or pricing dynamics in light of the weaker outlook?
A: Replacement demand remains strong across industrial and auto sectors. Pricing remains stable to slightly constructive, with no significant headwinds anticipated.

Q: What is your perspective on the slope of recovery for 2025 in weaker areas like Auto First Fit and Off-Highway?
A: While specific 2025 guidance is premature, we believe we are near the bottom of the cycle, particularly in industrial sectors. We anticipate prolonged weakness in Agriculture but are executing footprint optimization to improve efficiency and profitability.

Q: Can you provide more color on regional performance, especially in China?
A: China remains choppy with uneven performance. Auto First Fit was down significantly, and we expect high single-digit declines in the second half. However, Industrial Replacement performed well, and Automotive Replacement remains positive.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of inventories in the industrial channels?
A: Inventories in Agriculture and Construction may be impacted by the slowdown, but overall industrial inventories are well-positioned, with no significant destocking anticipated.

Q: How much of the previously outlined material cost reductions have been realized, and what's the timeline for future benefits?
A: We continue to execute well on material cost savings and anticipate ongoing benefits. Specific percentages of realized savings were not disclosed, but we remain confident in our ability to achieve future reductions.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.