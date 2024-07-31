On July 31, 2024, Randall Erickson, Executive Vice President of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB, Financial), executed a sale of 23,774 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 128,680 shares of Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and nonbanking services to individuals and businesses. The company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and offers a range of financial products including loans, savings accounts, and investment services.

Over the past year, Randall Erickson has sold a total of 50,109 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys at Associated Banc-Corp.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp were trading at $22.99 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.93, which is above both the industry median of 10.37 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $21.38, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate their positions in Associated Banc-Corp, considering the ongoing trends and valuation metrics.

