Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Robust Cash Flow

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) reports a 19% revenue increase and a 116.9% rise in free cash flow for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $106.8 million, a 19% year-on-year increase.
  • ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue): $427.2 million, a 22.2% year-on-year increase.
  • Gross Revenue Retention: 99% for the second consecutive quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 31.3%, a 370 basis points improvement from last year.
  • Free Cash Flow from Operations: $42.4 million, a 116.9% year-on-year increase.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $43.9 million, a 108% year-on-year increase.
  • Net Revenue Retention Rate: 110%.
  • Clients with Over $1 Million in ARR: 93 clients, a 21% year-on-year increase.
  • Gross Profit: $82.7 million, translating to a 77.5% gross margin.
  • Equity-Based Compensation: $25.2 million, a decrease of $3.5 million from Q2 2023.
  • Total Debt: $47.9 million.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments: $297.6 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $442 million to $444 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $140 million, representing a 31.6% margin.
  • Q3 2024 Revenue Guidance: $113 million to $114 million.
  • Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $36 million, representing a 31.7% margin.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial) reported a 19% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $106.8 million for Q2 2024.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by 22% year-on-year, indicating strong business momentum.
  • The company achieved an industry-leading 99% gross revenue retention for the second consecutive quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 31.3%, a 370 basis points improvement over the previous year.
  • Free cash flow from operations was $42.4 million, a 116.9% increase from the previous year.

Negative Points

  • Despite the strong performance, the company faces risks and uncertainties as highlighted in the Risk Factors section of their SEC filings.
  • Equity-based compensation was $25.2 million, although it decreased from the previous year, it remains a significant expense.
  • The tax receivable agreement expense increased to $6.2 million for the first half of 2024, with expectations to reach $17 million for the full year.
  • The company continues to invest heavily in R&D, with 60% of capacity focused on new products, which could impact short-term profitability.
  • The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, and the company is watchful of potential impacts on new logo momentum and overall business performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Sandeep, I wanted to ask you about the new product cadence. We've seen a faster new product cadence from the company over the past year. How sustainable is this trend, and could it possibly accelerate over the next 18 months?
A: (Sandeep Sahai, CEO) The new product addition is very deliberate in our path to become a multiproduct company. We thought adoption by our current clients would take time, but it has been quicker. In Q1, 25% of bookings came from new products, and it was incrementally faster in Q2. We expect more activity from new products and more contribution to bookings. Our high NPS is a core reason for this success.

Q: Jim, could you provide more color on sales cycles and buying patterns for new logos in Q2? Have macro challenges impacted these?
A: (Jim Cox, CFO) We are optimistic about the second half of the year, with good pipelines and opportunities. This is reflected in our ARR expansion and guidance. We haven't seen any change in new logo momentum or new product adoption, which has been faster than expected.

Q: You've mentioned using AI internally to speed up implementations and onboardings for customers. Could this also accelerate new business?
A: (Sandeep Sahai, CEO) We are very excited about AI and have seen improvements in gross margins and onboarding efficiency. While the impact on revenue and bookings is incremental, we have 10 clients signed up for new AI-driven products. We believe AI will play a massive role in future expansion.

Q: Would you provide the organic growth of your revenue in both Q2 and for your guidance in Q3 and Q4 without Wilshire?
A: (Jim Cox, CFO) The Wilshire acquisition added about $7 million to our ARR. Even excluding this, our organic ARR growth was still over 20% in Q2. We expect this to continue contributing positively to our growth.

Q: What is your outlook for NRR for the rest of the year, and can you update us on the path to 115% by Q1 2026?
A: (Jim Cox, CFO) Our NRR remained strong at 110% in Q2. We expect it to expand as we deliver more solutions to clients. The impact of new products on NRR will be more significant as they mature and contribute to revenue.

Q: Can you elaborate on the margin impacts of investing 60% of R&D capacity into new products?
A: (Jim Cox, CFO) We expect more efficiency from back-to-base sales, which will offset incremental investments in global expansion. We aim to grow EBITDA by 200 basis points while continuing these investments. Our R&D expense will trend down to mid-20% in the long term.

Q: How should we think about the impact of potential interest rate cuts on ARR and revenue growth in 2024 and beyond?
A: (Jim Cox, CFO) Our 2024 guidance does not include any rate cuts. We initially expected seven cuts this year, but we will adjust our view based on future rate decisions.

Q: Are new products driving higher win rates or helping close deals faster?
A: (Sandeep Sahai, CEO) Yes, new products help close deals faster and enhance our value proposition. This has positively impacted our win rates and deal closures in Q1 and Q2.

Q: How are you thinking about hiring over the next 12 months, and can you provide more color on sales and marketing productivity?
A: (Jim Cox, CFO) We are comfortable with our current sales and marketing investments and are onboarding new reps while refreshing existing ones. We aim to deliver expanded EBITDA margins while investing incrementally in new products and global expansion.

Q: Can you remind us of the drivers behind the gross margin improvement in the quarter?
A: (Jim Cox, CFO) The fundamental reason for our gross margin improvement is our single-instance multitenant platform. Onboarding clients faster also helps. The marginal gross margin in the last two quarters was around 88-89%, reflecting the network effect.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.