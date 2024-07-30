Q1 2025 Gail (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the GAIL Limited Q1 FY '25 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Nigam. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Nigam - Gail(India)Ltd



Yes. Thank you, Sejal. Thank you, everyone, for taking out time for GAIL's first quarter FY '25 Results Call. We have with us from the management, Shri R. K. Jain, Director Finance of the company, along with other members of senior management. And now without any further delay, I'll hand over to management for opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Rakesh Jain - Gail(India)Ltd-Chief Financial Officer - Finance Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Abhishek. A very good morning to you, my colleagues present here, dear friends from investors and analyst community. Once again, good morning, and a very warm welcome to GAIL's earnings call for