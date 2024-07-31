Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Humana second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Lisa Stoner, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go.
Lisa Stoner - Humana Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you and good morning. I hope everyone had a chance to review our press release and prepared remarks. As well as the letter from the CEO, all of which are available on our website.
We will begin this morning with brief remarks from Jim Rechtin, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer, followed by a Q&A session with Jim and Susan Diamond, Humana's Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise call participants of our cautionary statements, certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Actual results could differ materially, investors are advised to read the
Q2 2024 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript
