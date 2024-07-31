Jul 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intact Financial Corporation Q2 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on July 31, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Lemay, Deputy Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Performance. Please go ahead.
Kevin Lemay - Intact Financial Corp - Deputy Senior Vice President & Head of Financial Performance
Thank you, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call to discuss our second quarter financial results. The link to our live webcast and materials for this call have been posted on our website at intactfc.com under the investor tab.
Before we start, please refer to slide 2 for a disclaimer regarding the use of forward-looking statements, which form part of this morning's remarks. And slide 3 for a note on our two new use of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms used in this presentation.
To discuss our results to date I have with me our CEO, Charles Brindamour; our CFO, Louis Marcotte;
Q2 2024 Intact Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
