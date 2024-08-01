Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.47 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $148.6M Exceeds Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amidst Decline in New Product Launches

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $148.6 million, exceeded estimates of $134.92 million, representing an 11% year-over-year decline.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.47, compared to $0.58 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved by 130 basis points year-over-year, reaching 32.0%.
  • Net Sales: Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up division saw a 6.6% increase to $63.6 million, while Action Play & Collectibles division declined by 30.5% to $36.6 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $17.9 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $32.4 million the previous year and $72.6 million at the end of 2023.
  • Inventory: $51.3 million, a decrease from $65.1 million the previous year and $52.6 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, revealing a challenging period for the multi-brand toy company. Jakks Pacific Inc designs, produces, markets, and distributes a wide range of toys and consumer products, including action figures, dolls, toy vehicles, and more.

Performance Overview

Jakks Pacific Inc reported net sales of $148.6 million for Q2 2024, an 11% decrease from $166.9 million in Q2 2023. The company also reported a net income of $5.3 million, down 18% from $6.5 million in the same period last year. This resulted in earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47, beating the analyst estimate of $0.38. The revenue also exceeded the estimated $134.92 million.

1819078415521837056.png

Key Financial Metrics

Despite the decline in sales, Jakks Pacific Inc managed to improve its gross margin rate by 130 basis points compared to the previous year. The Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up division saw a 6.6% increase in net sales, reaching $63.6 million, while the Action Play & Collectibles division experienced a significant 30.5% drop, generating $36.6 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $148.6 million $166.9 million -11%
Net Income $5.3 million $6.5 million -18%
EPS $0.47 $0.58 -19%

Management Commentary

“The first half of 2024 closes with our delivering solid results anchored by our evergreen business of time-tested toy categories and play patterns,” said Stephen Berman, CEO of Jakks Pacific Inc. “A lack of new content releases created unfavorable topline comparisons with prior year, but our base business continued to perform and adapt in an ever-changing marketplace.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Jakks Pacific Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million, down from $32.4 million a year earlier. Inventory levels also decreased to $51.3 million from $65.1 million in the same period last year. The company’s total assets stood at $378.3 million, with total liabilities of $182.4 million.

Challenges and Future Outlook

The decline in net sales was primarily due to a lack of new content-related product launches, which had bolstered sales in the first half of the previous year. Additionally, international sales were down 31%, impacted by logistics-related issues and unfavorable comparisons with the prior year's content slate.

Looking ahead, Jakks Pacific Inc is optimistic about its upcoming product launches, including new lines supporting "Moana 2" and "Sonic the Hedgehog™ 3," set to release in theaters later this year. These launches are expected to drive sales in the latter half of 2024.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jakks Pacific Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.