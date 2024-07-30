Q2 2024 Freshworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Freshworks' second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will hand the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, Joon Huh. Please proceed. Please proceed.



Joon Huh - Freshworks Inc - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Freshworks second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer and President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer.



The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second-quarter 2024 performance and our financial outlook for our third quarter and full year 2024. Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995.



These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and