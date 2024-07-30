Q2 2024 Caesars Entertainment Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Caesars Entertainment, Inc. 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Agnew, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Brian Agnew - Caesars Entertainment Inc - SVP, Corporate Finance, Treasury and IR



Thank you, Tawanda, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our second quarter 2024 earnings. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.caesars.com.



As usual, joining me on the call today are Tom Reeg, our Chief Executive Officer; Anthony Carano, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Bret Yunker, our Chief Financial Officer; Eric