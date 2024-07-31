Q2 2024 Anima Holding SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Anima Holding First Half 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Mirabelli, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Mirabelli - Anima Holding SpA - Investor Relations Manager



Thank you. A very warm welcome to everyone connected, and thank you, especially for devoting your attention to our results on a mid summer day. And without any further waste of time, I would leave the floor to Alessandro Melzi, our CEO, for his initial remarks and then of course, we will open the line to your questions. Thank you. Alessandro, we can go ahead.



Alessandro Melzi d'Eril - Anima Holding SpA - Chief Executive Officer, General Manager, Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, Luca, and hi, everybody, and thank you for attending our mid-year conference call. I will bring you through our presentation as always, so we'll start