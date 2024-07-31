Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the DallasNews Corporation investor Q2 earnings call. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting at 11:00 AM Central time today through midnight on August 7.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to your host, Vice President and Controller DallasNews Corporation, Gary Cobleigh. Please go ahead, sir.
Gary Cobleigh - Dallasnews Corp - Vice President, Controller
Good morning, everyone. This Gary Cobleigh, Vice President and Controller of DallasNews Corporation. Welcome to our second quarter 2024 investor call. I'm joined by Cathy Collins, DallasNews' Chief Financial Officer, who will be reviewing financial results; Katy Murray, President of DallasNews; and Grant
Q2 2024 Dallasnews Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
