On July 31, 2024, Daniel Needham, Executive Vice President of Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial), executed a sale of 8,624 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 99,048.52 shares of Nucor Corp.

Nucor Corp (NUE, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products. The company also engages in the fabrication of steel products, including joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, and wire and wire mesh.

Over the past year, Daniel Needham has sold a total of 15,626 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Nucor Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 20 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Nucor Corp were trading at $160 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $37.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.19, which is lower than the industry median of 15.485 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $143.22, suggesting that with a price of $160, Nucor Corp is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics, providing insights into the financial and operational positioning of Nucor Corp within the steel industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.