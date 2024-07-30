Q2 2024 CCR SA Earnings Call (English, Portuguese) Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to TCR SAs (sic - CCR SA) conference call where we will discuss our second quarter of 2024 earnings. We would like to inform you that this presentation is being recorded and translated. The translation can be heard by clicking on the interpretation button. If you would like you can also mute the original Portuguese language audio by clicking on mute original audio.



Before we continue, we would like to clarify that any statements made during this conference call about the company's business perspectives, any projections, operational, and financial goals are simply beliefs and assumptions by the Board of Directors at CCR. They are based on currently available information. Remarks about the future are not a guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



Investors should understand that the general economy, industry conditions, and other operational factors may affect the company's future results