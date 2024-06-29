Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS $2.60, Revenue $2.6 Billion, Misses Estimates

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights Robust Growth and Increased Full-Year Outlook

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.6 billion, up 9% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $2.716 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.60, up 21% from $2.15 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Earnings: $644 million, a 24% increase from $518 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $180 million, up significantly from $93 million in the same period last year.
  • Products and Systems Integration Sales: $1.658 billion, up 15% year-over-year.
  • Software and Services Sales: $970 million, flat year-over-year but up 11% excluding U.K. Home Office sales.
  • Backlog: Ended the quarter at $14.0 billion, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported a 9% increase in sales, reaching $2.6 billion, and a 21% rise in GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to $2.60. Non-GAAP EPS also saw a significant increase of 22%, reaching $3.24.

1819108746106925056.png

Company Overview

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) reported strong growth in its Products and Systems Integration segment, which saw a 15% increase in sales. However, the Software and Services segment remained flat due to the impact of the Airwave Charge Control and the exit from the Emergency Services Network (ESN) contract in the U.K. Excluding the U.K. Home Office, Software and Services sales grew by 11%, indicating robust underlying demand.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved record Q2 sales and operating earnings, with GAAP operating earnings increasing by 24% to $644 million. Non-GAAP operating earnings rose by 18% to $758 million. These achievements are crucial for Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) as they highlight the company's ability to leverage its product portfolio and operational efficiencies to drive profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Sales $2,628 million $2,403 million 9%
GAAP Operating Earnings $644 million $518 million 24%
GAAP EPS $2.60 $2.15 21%
Non-GAAP EPS $3.24 $2.65 22%

Income Statement Highlights

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) reported a gross margin of $1,339 million, up from $1,189 million in the same quarter last year. Operating cash flow also saw a significant increase, reaching $180 million, up $87 million from the previous year. The company's effective tax rate was 23.3%, slightly down from 23.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $1,381 million, down from $1,705 million at the end of 2023. The company paid $163 million in cash dividends and repurchased $71 million of common stock during the quarter. Capital expenditures amounted to $68 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"Our second quarter was excellent, with strong growth in all three technologies and record Q2 sales and operating earnings," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "Our strong ending backlog and business momentum entering the second half of the year position us well for continued growth. As a result, we’re again raising our full-year revenue and earnings expectations."

Analysis

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strong sales growth and operational efficiencies. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and raise its full-year outlook reflects its solid market position and effective management strategies. However, challenges such as the Airwave Charge Control and the exit from the ESN contract in the U.K. may pose risks to future performance. Investors should monitor these developments closely.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Motorola Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.