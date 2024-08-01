Microchip Technology Inc Reports Q1 FY2025 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.24, Revenue at $1.241 Billion

Company Faces Revenue Decline Amid Challenging Market Conditions

14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.241 billion, down 6.4% sequentially and 45.8% year-over-year, met the midpoint of guidance.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.24 per diluted share, within the guidance range of $0.19 to $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Gross Profit: 59.4% on a GAAP basis, compared to 68.1% in the prior year's first fiscal quarter.
  • Net Income: $129.3 million, down from $666.4 million in the prior year's first fiscal quarter.
  • Stockholder Returns: Approximately $315.3 million returned through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Dividend Increase: Declared a record quarterly dividend of 45.4 cents per share, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.
  • Inventory Levels: Inventory at $1.308 billion, slightly down from $1.316 billion in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting net sales of $1.241 billion and a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. The company, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, has been navigating a challenging macro environment.

Company Overview

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) became an independent company in 1989 after being spun off from General Instrument. The company generates more than half of its revenue from microcontrollers (MCUs), which are used in a wide array of electronic devices. While its strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs, the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips.

Performance and Challenges

Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) reported net sales of $1.241 billion for Q1 FY2025, a 6.4% sequential decline and a significant 45.8% drop from the same quarter last year. The company attributed this decline to a challenging macro environment and customers focusing on reducing their inventory positions.

Despite these challenges, the company managed to deliver results in line with its guidance. "Our strategic cost management actions have helped maintain financial resilience and operational efficiency," said Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO.

Financial Achievements

On a GAAP basis, Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) reported a gross profit margin of 59.4%, operating income of $219.1 million, and net income of $129.3 million. The company also declared a record quarterly dividend of 45.4 cents per share, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

On a Non-GAAP basis, the company reported a gross profit margin of 59.9%, operating income of $390.5 million, and net income of $289.9 million. These achievements are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring long-term growth in the semiconductor industry.

1819108875916439552.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $1.241 billion $2.289 billion
GAAP Net Income $129.3 million $666.4 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $289.9 million $905.3 million
GAAP EPS $0.24 $1.21
Non-GAAP EPS $0.53 $1.64

Commentary and Analysis

While the 'green shoots' we observed last quarter have continued, they have not developed as robustly as anticipated. The macro environment, particularly for industrial and automotive markets, continues to be weaker than expected," said Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO.

Eric Bjornholt, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Despite market challenges, we have maintained our financial health through proactive cost and balance sheet management. We believe that our inventory level along with our investment in capacity will allow us to cost-effectively respond when business conditions improve."

Outlook

Looking ahead, Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP, Financial) anticipates net sales for the September quarter to be between $1.12 billion and $1.18 billion. The company remains focused on balancing near-term challenges with long-term growth opportunities, driven by its expanded portfolio and strategic cost management actions.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Microchip Technology Inc for further details.

