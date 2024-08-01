Block Inc (SQ) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.31 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $6.16 Billion Falls Short

Block Inc (SQ) Reports Mixed Q2 2024 Results Amid Strategic Shifts

14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.16 billion, up 11% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $6.35 billion.
  • Net Income: $195 million, compared to a loss of $132 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.31, showing significant improvement from a loss of $0.17 per share in the prior year.
  • Gross Profit: $2.23 billion, up 20% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in Cash App and Square ecosystems.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $759 million, nearly doubling from $384 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.43 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $606 million for the same period last year.
  • Cash App Monthly Actives: 57 million, up 5% year-over-year, with inflows per transacting active up 10% year-over-year.
On August 1, 2024, Block Inc (SQ, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants and operates Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

1819108946376552448.png

Performance Overview

Block Inc (SQ, Financial) reported total net revenue of $6.16 billion for Q2 2024, up 11% year-over-year but below the analyst estimate of $6.35 billion. Excluding bitcoin revenue, revenue was $3.54 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The company reported a net income of $195 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31, which missed the analyst estimate of $0.33.

Key Financial Achievements

Block Inc (SQ, Financial) achieved a gross profit of $2.23 billion, up 20% year-over-year. Cash App's gross profit grew 23% year-over-year, driven by increased inflows per active user and higher monetization rates. Square's gross profit grew 15% year-over-year, supported by strength in software, integrated payments, and banking products.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Year-over-Year Change
Total Revenue $6.16 billion +11%
Gross Profit $2.23 billion +20%
Net Income $195 million N/A
EPS $0.31 N/A

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Block Inc (SQ, Financial) ended Q2 2024 with $10.3 billion in available liquidity, including $9.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable debt securities. The company issued $2.0 billion in senior unsecured notes due in 2032 and repurchased 5.7 million shares of its Class A common stock for $390 million.

Strategic Initiatives and Challenges

Block Inc (SQ, Financial) is focusing on enhancing its sales, partnerships, marketing, and product strategies. The company announced that Nick Molnar, CEO and co-founder of Afterpay, will lead a centralized sales function across Block. The company is also ramping up investments in its partnerships ecosystem and improving its marketing strategy to drive growth.

"We’re currently on track to reach Rule of 40 by 2026, with Adjusted Operating Income margins expanding significantly year over year for both Square and Cash App," the company stated in its shareholder letter.

Analysis

Block Inc (SQ, Financial)'s mixed results highlight both opportunities and challenges. While the company missed EPS expectations, it missed revenue estimates, indicating potential headwinds in its core business. However, the strategic initiatives and strong growth in gross profit suggest a positive outlook for long-term growth.

For more detailed analysis and insights, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Block Inc for further details.

