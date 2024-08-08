Snap Inc (SNAP) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $1,237 Million, Net Loss Improves to $249 Million

Snap Inc (SNAP) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,237 million, up 16% year-over-year, fell short of estimates of $1,250.59 million.
  • Net Loss: Improved to $249 million, a 34% reduction from $377 million in the prior year.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): Increased 9% year-over-year to 432 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $55 million, a significant improvement from $(38) million in the prior year, marking a 245% increase.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to $(73) million from $(119) million in the prior year.
Article's Main Image

Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial), the parent company of the popular social networking app Snapchat, which boasts over 400 million daily active users, has released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2024. The company generates nearly all its revenue from advertising, with North America accounting for about 65% of its sales despite only a quarter of its user base being located in the region.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial) reported a revenue of $1,237 million for Q2 2024, marking a 16% increase from the $1,068 million reported in the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $1,250.59 million. The company’s net loss improved significantly, decreasing by 34% year-over-year to $249 million, compared to a net loss of $377 million in Q2 2023.

1819109074437042176.png

Key Metrics and Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA saw a remarkable improvement, rising 243% year-over-year to $55 million from a negative $38 million in the prior year. Operating cash flow also showed progress, with a loss of $21 million compared to a loss of $82 million in Q2 2023. Free Cash Flow improved to a negative $73 million from a negative $119 million in the same period last year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $1,237 million $1,068 million 16%
Net Loss $(249) million $(377) million 34%
Adjusted EBITDA $55 million $(38) million 243%
Operating Cash Flow $(21) million $(82) million 74%
Free Cash Flow $(73) million $(119) million 39%

Community and User Growth

Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial) reported a 9% year-over-year increase in Daily Active Users (DAUs), reaching 432 million in Q2 2024. The company also achieved a milestone of over 850 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 11 million Snapchat+ subscribers. CEO Evan Spiegel commented, “Our community grew to reach more than 850 million monthly active users in Q2, with more than 11 million Snapchat+ subscribers.”

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive growth in user engagement and revenue, Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial) continues to face challenges in achieving profitability. The company’s net loss, although improved, remains substantial. The ongoing investment in augmented reality (AR) and advertising platform enhancements are critical for future growth but also contribute to the high operating costs.

“We continued to scale our advertising platform with active advertisers more than doubling year-over-year. We are looking forward to hosting our upcoming Snap Partner Summit on September 17th, where we will announce new updates to our service.”

Financial Statements Overview

From the income statement, Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial) reported total costs and expenses of $1,491 million, slightly up from $1,472 million in Q2 2023. The operating loss improved to $254 million from $404 million in the prior year. The balance sheet showed total assets of $7,420 million and total liabilities of $5,353 million as of June 30, 2024.

Conclusion

Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial) has demonstrated significant improvements in key financial metrics and user growth. However, the company still faces challenges in achieving profitability. The upcoming Snap Partner Summit and continued investment in AR and advertising platforms are expected to play a crucial role in driving future growth and revenue diversification.

For more detailed information, please refer to Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Snap Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.