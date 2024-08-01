Southwestern Energy Co Reports Q2 2024 GAAP EPS Loss of $0.55, Revenue of $1.083 Billion, Misses Estimates

Company Faces Challenges Amid Commodity Price Adjustments

13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $608 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net income of $231 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Recorded a GAAP loss per share of $0.55 for Q2 2024.
  • Revenue: Generated $1.083 billion in revenue for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $1.093 billion.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Achieved an adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $113 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, surpassing the previous year's $95 million.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Generated $291 million in net cash from operating activities, down from $425 million in Q2 2023.
  • Capital Investments: Invested $430 million in capital during Q2 2024, with 22 wells placed to sales.
  • Total Production: Reported total net production of 379 Bcfe, including 3.6 Bcf per day of gas and 101 MBbls per day of liquids.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Southwestern Energy Co (SWN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Southwestern Energy Co is a U.S.-based independent energy company engaged in exploration, development, and production activities, primarily focusing on natural gas and liquids. The company operates through two main segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing.

Performance Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Southwestern Energy Co reported a net loss of $608 million, or ($0.55) per diluted share, significantly missing the analyst estimate of $0.08 earnings per share. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $113 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, slightly above the previous year's $0.09 per share. The company generated $291 million in net cash provided by operating activities and $378 million in net cash flow (non-GAAP).

1819109676068007936.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Southwestern Energy Co's total net production for Q2 2024 was 379 Bcfe, including 3.6 Bcf per day of gas and 101 MBbls per day of liquids. The company invested $430 million in capital and placed 22 wells to sales. Despite these achievements, the company faced significant challenges, including a full cost ceiling test impairment and other one-time items, leading to a substantial net loss.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (Loss) ($608 million) $231 million
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $113 million $95 million
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $413 million $484 million
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $291 million $425 million
Total Capital Investments $430 million $595 million

Income Statement Highlights

Operating revenues for Q2 2024 were $1.083 billion, down from $1.269 billion in Q2 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower gas sales, which fell from $551 million to $411 million. Operating expenses also saw a reduction, but the company incurred a significant impairment charge of $631 million, contributing to the overall net loss.

Operational Adjustments

Southwestern Energy Co has been proactively adjusting its activities in response to commodity prices while optimizing productive capacity within annual cash flow. The company reported a weighted average realized price of $1.70 per Mcfe, excluding the impact of derivatives, and $2.35 per Mcfe, including derivatives.

Commentary

"We are proactively adjusting our activity in response to commodity prices while optimizing our productive capacity within annual cash flow," stated the company in its earnings release.

Analysis

Southwestern Energy Co's Q2 2024 performance highlights the challenges faced by the company amid fluctuating commodity prices and significant impairment charges. While the adjusted net income and EBITDA figures show resilience, the substantial net loss and reduced operating revenues indicate areas of concern. The company's proactive adjustments and capital investments are crucial for navigating these challenges and optimizing future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Southwestern Energy Co for further details.

