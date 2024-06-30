Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.48 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $66.9 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $66.9 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $65.54 million and up from $63.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: Increased to $19.5 million from $17.2 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher lease termination fees and increased base rents.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.48 per share, up from $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Same Property Revenue: Increased by $3.2 million, or 5.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to higher termination fees and base rents.
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $28.5 million, or $0.83 per share, up from $26.5 million, or $0.79 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Occupancy Rates: Commercial portfolio leased at 95.8%, up from 94.0% last year; residential portfolio leased at 99.4%, up from 99.2% last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Saul Centers Inc (BFS, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which invests in, operates, and develops retail and commercial properties primarily in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas, demonstrated significant growth in both revenue and net income.

Performance Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Saul Centers Inc (BFS, Financial) reported total revenue of $66.9 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $65.54 million. This marks an increase from $63.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Net income rose to $19.5 million from $17.2 million year-over-year, driven by higher lease termination fees, increased commercial and residential base rents, and partially offset by a lease termination fee paid to a tenant.

Key Financial Achievements

Net income available to common stockholders increased to $11.6 million, or $0.48 per share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.39 per share. Same property revenue grew by $3.2 million, or 5.1%, and same property operating income increased by $2.4 million, or 5.1%, compared to the same quarter last year. These metrics are crucial for REITs as they reflect the performance of properties that have been operational for the entirety of the comparable periods, providing a clearer picture of the company's core operations.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $66.9 million $63.7 million
Net Income $19.5 million $17.2 million
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $11.6 million $10.4 million
EPS $0.48 $0.43

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Saul Centers Inc (BFS, Financial) reported total assets of $2.07 billion, up from $1.99 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $6.9 million. Mortgage notes payable and other liabilities totaled $1.56 billion, while total equity was $513 million.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO, a key performance metric for REITs, increased to $28.5 million, or $0.83 per share, from $26.5 million, or $0.79 per share, in the same quarter last year. This increase was primarily due to higher termination fees, increased commercial base rent, and higher residential base rent.

Operational Metrics

As of June 30, 2024, the commercial portfolio was 95.8% leased, compared to 94.0% a year earlier. The residential portfolio was 99.4% leased, up from 99.2% in the previous year. These high occupancy rates are indicative of strong demand for the company's properties.

Analysis and Outlook

Saul Centers Inc (BFS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share. The company's ability to increase same property revenue and operating income highlights its effective management and the robust demand for its properties. However, challenges such as higher general and administrative expenses and interest costs could impact future profitability.

Overall, Saul Centers Inc (BFS, Financial) continues to show resilience and growth potential in the competitive REIT sector, making it a noteworthy consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Saul Centers Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.